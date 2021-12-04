Veteran actor Shivaram passes away

Some of his memorable roles were in films of director Puttanna Kanagal, and with matinee idol Rajkumar

Veteran actor Shivaram, 83, who was undergoing treatment for brain haemorrhage at a private hospital in Bengaluru, passed away on December 4 morning.

He had collapsed at his residence on November 30 night while performing puja ahead of his departure on a pilgrimage to Sabarimala. Doctors had ruled out surgery due to his age and other health complications.

Shivaram was associated with the film industry since the late fifties first as an associate director and later as a character actor and producer. He made his debut as an actor in Beretha Jeeva (1965). Some of his memorable roles were in films of director Puttanna Kanagal, and with matinee idol Rajkumar.

Several people in the film industry and outside, including Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, have condoled his demise.

Srinath, a senior actor who was a close associate of Shivaram for decades, said that ‘Shivaramanna’ (as he was fondly called in the industry) was a great pillar of support for all causes related to the Kannada film industry.