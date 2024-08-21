Vehicles staying at Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal for over 10 minutes have to pay parking fees

In an effort to reduce congestion at Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal in Baiyappanahalli, South Western Railway (SWR) has implemented a new access-control system for vehicles, imposing a parking fee for vehicles dropping off or picking up passengers if they stay beyond 10 minutes.

According to SWR officials, a stay of over 10 minutes will attract overstay charges. “The access-control system for vehicles is very much needed since there are many vehicles that come inside the station and leave late, causing huge traffic jams inside the station. This system will ensure that there are no jams and that smooth vehicle movement will happen within the station,” an SWR official said. This will also add to the revenue of SWR. A company has been awarded a tender to manage and maintain this access-control system, ensuring that it operates efficiently.

If a vehicle stays between 10 and 20 minutes, two-wheelers will be required to pay ₹40, while four-wheelers will be charged ₹50. For remaining up to 30 minutes, the fees increase to ₹100 for two-wheelers and ₹200 for four-wheelers.

Similar fee at airport

Similar “stay and overstay charges” were imposed on all private and commercial vehicles at Kempegowda International Airport on May 20. BIAL had allowed private cars coming to drop off and pick up passengers to stay only for up to 7 minutes without any fee, and a stay beyond 7 minutes attracted a parking fee of ₹150. However, all commercial vehicles had to pay ₹150 even for a stay of less than 7 minutes. This drew the ire of taxi drivers and following protests, BIAL withdrew the order the next day.

Mixed response

The response from passengers has been mixed, with some expressing optimism about the potential benefits of the new system. “This initiative by the railways is a welcome change. The congestion at the station has been a nightmare, especially during peak hours. I have often found myself stuck in long lines of vehicles just trying to drop off someone. With this system in place, I believe it will reduce the time wasted in these traffic jams, making it much easier and quicker for us to navigate in and out of the station,” said Laxman Kumar, a passenger from Baiyyappanahalli.

However, others pointed out the existing challenges, particularly at the entry and exit points of the station. “While the new system might help, I am concerned about how effectively it will be implemented. The main issue has always been the bottleneck at the entry and exit points. Even if vehicles are managed inside the station, the problem might shift to the gates. I hope the authorities also focus on improving these areas, as they are critical to solving the congestion problem fully,” another passenger Ramesh Rao, a passenger from Indiranagar.