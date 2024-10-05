Vehicles from States other than Karnataka heading to Mysuru exempted from permit tax

The Karnataka Transport Department has announced that tourist vehicles from other States heading to Mysuru during the Dasara festival will be exempt from paying permit tax.

This exemption came into effect on Friday (Oct. 4) and will run until the conclusion of the Dasara celebrations on October 12. The waiver will apply only to tourist vehicles entering Mysuru city and the nearby Srirangapatna taluk, according to the department’s official notification.

Dasara, which began in Mysuru on Thursday, is one of the State’s most celebrated events, drawing large numbers of visitors. The tax waiver is intended to encourage more tourists to visit Mysuru during the festival.

Special permits

According to the notification, vehicles registered in States other than Karnataka and operating under special permits will be eligible for the tax exemption. The order notes that the waiver is being introduced in the public interest under the Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, 1957.

Srirangapatna, located near Mysuru, is known for key tourist attractions such as the Brindavan Gardens and the Krishna Raja Sagara reservoir, which are expected to see increased tourist footfall during Dasara. The Transport Department clarified that only vehicles travelling to Mysuru and KRS during this festive period will benefit from the exemption, and they must obtain special permits to qualify.

Speaking to The Hindu, Karnataka’s Transport Minister, Ramalinga Reddy, said the move would help boost tourism.

Mr. Reddy said, “Mysuru’s Dasara attracts visitors not just from within Karnataka but also from neighbouring states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, along with international tourists. By removing the permit tax, the government aims to make it easier for tourists to visit and enjoy the festivities.”

‘Belated decision’

Radhakrishna Holla, president of the Karnataka State Travel Operators’ Association, welcomed the decision but felt it should have been announced earlier to maximise its benefits. He estimated that around 2,000 taxis, 1,000 maxi cabs, and 300 tourist buses from Kerala and Tamil Nadu enter Mysuru and surrounding areas each day during Dasara.

“The tax waiver will likely lead to an increase in tourist numbers, improve hotel occupancy, and boost the local economy. I also suggest that the state government consider extending similar tax exemptions to other popular tourist destinations, like Mangaluru and Madikeri, which also host major Dasara celebrations,” he added.

The Karnataka State Travel Operators’ Association had submitted a formal request to the Transport Department on October 1, seeking a month-long exemption from permit taxes for tourist vehicles. In their appeal, Mr. Holla noted that Karnataka has provided such exemptions during festive seasons since 2014 and urged the government to continue the practice for a month to help promote small-scale tourism and support local businesses.