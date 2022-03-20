Vehicles damaged in separate incidents in Bengaluru

Special Correspondent March 20, 2022 22:43 IST

While citizens got some relief from the heat with many parts of Bengaluru experiencing rainfall, motorists and pedestrians were not so lucky as they had to navigate slippery roads and pavements.

Several vehicles, including eight cars, an autorickshaw, and a bike, were damaged in two separate accidents near the Nelamangala toll plaza and the Peenya flyover on Sunday.

In one instance, the driver of a car braked suddenly, resulting in a serial accident involving multiple cars. Though several vehicles were damaged, no person sustained serious injuries.

In another incident a biker lost control, skidded, and fell on Peenya flyover. A portion of Peenya flyover was also flooded and traffic movement slowed down resulting in a jam along the whole stretch of the flyover.

The police said no complaint was received so far.