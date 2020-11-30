Vehicle rental company cheated of 8 cars

Benglaluru

30 November 2020 00:21 IST

Three people claiming to own a travel agency allegedly duped a car rental company in Whitefield and stole eight cars. In his complaint to the police, the owner of the rental said that the men, posing as clients, rented the vehicles — valued at around ₹65 lakh — and sold them in Tamil Nadu.

Based on the complaint filed by Pavan Janani, the Whitefield police have taken up a case and efforts are on to track down the accused. In his statement, Pavan said that the cars were booked by a Bengaluru-based travel agency for around ten days from November 13 to 24 in the name of Mohammend Ishaq, Bindu and Dayanand.

“The trio took the deliveries of the car on November 13, but failed to return them in time,” said a senior police officer.

When Pavan tried to reach out to his clients to remind them to return the cars, the accused allegedly started avoiding his calls.

After repeated attempts Pavan realised that he had been duped.

“He learned that the cars were taken to Tamil Nadu where they were sold. We are investigating the case,” the police officer added.