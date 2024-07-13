ADVERTISEMENT

Vehicle recovery agent hacked to death by armed gang near Hoskote

Published - July 13, 2024 08:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old vehicle recovery agent was hacked to death by an armed gang on Ramasandra Main Road on the outskirts of Hoskote on Friday night.

The deceased, Bhargava, was returning home driving one of the seized vehicles when he lost control and crashed into a car parked on the roadside belonging to an optometrist.

While the duo was arguing over the issue an armed gang, suspected to be following Bhargava, confronted him and hacked him to death before fleeing the spot.

The jurisdictional Nandagudi police rushed to the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem while initiating a probe to track down the accused.

Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru Rural district, C.K. Baba visited the spot and supervised the investigation. The police suspect that the assailant had some rivalry with Bhargava and this could be the motive behind the murder.

