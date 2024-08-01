GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Veggie valley of India’: One in every three vegetarian orders originates from Bengaluru, says Swiggy analysis

The city’s top vegetarian dishes were masala dosa, paneer biryani, and paneer butter masala, according to the analysis

Published - August 01, 2024 01:30 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Masala dosa enjoys nationwide popularity and is a popular choice for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, according to a Swiggy analysis. 

Masala dosa enjoys nationwide popularity and is a popular choice for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, according to a Swiggy analysis.  | Photo Credit: File Photo

With one in every three vegetarian orders originating from the city, Bengaluru is the “Veggie valley” of India, says an order analysis from Swiggy, the on-demand convenience platform which launched its first Green Dot Awards spotlighting the restaurants selling the best in vegetarian food across the country.

According to a release, six of the country’s top 10 most-ordered dishes are vegetarian, including masala dosa, paneer butter masala, Margherita pizza, and pav bhaji. In Bengaluru, the top vegetarian dishes were masala dosa, paneer biryani, and paneer butter masala.

“As expected, breakfast is the golden hour for vegetarian orders, with over 90% of breakfast orders being vegetarian. Masala dosa, vada, idli, and pongal topped the morning charts. Masala dosa enjoys nationwide popularity and is a popular choice for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Margherita pizza takes the lead as the most popular snack with samosa and pav bhaji trailing close behind. Even international QSR chains are seeing a surge in vegetarian orders,” added the release.

Related Topics

Bangalore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.