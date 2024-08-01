‘Veggie valley of India’: One in every three vegetarian orders originates from Bengaluru, says Swiggy analysis

With one in every three vegetarian orders originating from the city, Bengaluru is the “Veggie valley” of India, says an order analysis from Swiggy, the on-demand convenience platform which launched its first Green Dot Awards spotlighting the restaurants selling the best in vegetarian food across the country.

According to a release, six of the country’s top 10 most-ordered dishes are vegetarian, including masala dosa, paneer butter masala, Margherita pizza, and pav bhaji. In Bengaluru, the top vegetarian dishes were masala dosa, paneer biryani, and paneer butter masala.

“As expected, breakfast is the golden hour for vegetarian orders, with over 90% of breakfast orders being vegetarian. Masala dosa, vada, idli, and pongal topped the morning charts. Masala dosa enjoys nationwide popularity and is a popular choice for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Margherita pizza takes the lead as the most popular snack with samosa and pav bhaji trailing close behind. Even international QSR chains are seeing a surge in vegetarian orders,” added the release.