Vegetable prices skyrocket in Bengaluru as supply takes a hit

March 15, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

To add to woes during summer, the prices of vegetables have shot up in Bengaluru in the last few days, thanks to a supply shortage and the quick deterioration in the quality of vegetables. While the prices have seen a slight increase in wholesale markets, the prices have almost doubled in retail shops.

“As there is a lot of heat emanating from the ground and no rain, farmers are not able to take out the yield which is why there is a supply crunch in the market. Until there is good rain, which might be in another two months, the prices will remain high,” said N. Manjunath Reddy, a vegetable trader at K.R. Market.

While the price of beans is ₹50 to ₹60 a kg in wholesale markets like the Kalasipalya market and K.R. Market, it is anywhere between ₹80 and ₹120 in retail markets. Even in HOPCOMS, the price was ₹80 a kg on Friday. Similarly, carrots are priced at ₹40 to ₹50 a kg in wholesale markets and they are selling at ₹60 to ₹80 in retail shops. The price of Ooty carrots has also breached the ₹100 mark in retail markets.

Capsicum (₹50 in wholesale and ₹70 to ₹100 in retail), brinjal (₹25 in wholesale and ₹40 to ₹60 in retail), radish (at ₹40 to ₹45 a kg in retail) and cabbage (₹40 to ₹50 a kg in retail) are some of the other vegetables whose prices have gone up.

K.T.S. Niyamath, a vegetable trader from Kalasipalya, explained why retail prices are significantly higher than wholesale prices. “If they buy 100 kg of a vegetable from wholesale markets, the retailers will only be able to sell around 80 to 85 kg for a good price. Due to the heat, the vegetables will rot quickly. If they do not manage to sell the vegetables the same day, then they will not even get half the price the next day as quality reduces,” he said. However, he said that the current retail prices cannot be justified.

He also predicted that if the skies do not open up in the next week, then the prices of vegetables will shoot up further as supply would take an even bigger hit.

Green leafy vegetables not available

Due to heat damage, the availability of green leafy vegetables has also been reduced in the markets. On the city’s outskirts, finding daily essentials such as fresh coriander and mint has also become a problem. “I had to check three shops earlier this week to find a bunch of good quality fresh coriander. Even then, I had to pay around ₹35 for a bunch,” said Vishal Kumar, a resident of Yelahanka.