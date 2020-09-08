Veer Savarkar flyover inaugurated

08 September 2020 20:19 IST

It is expected to ease congestion on the junction towards KIA

The controversial flyover in Yelahanka named after Hindutva ideologue V.D. Savarkar was inaugurated by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday.

The 400-metre flyover on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Road under Yelahanka Assembly segment is expected to ease congestion at the busy junction, which provides an alternate road towards Kempegowda International Airport to commuters from western parts of the city, including Dasarahalli, Goraguntepalya, Peenya, Madanayakanahalli and Hessarghatta., said Mr. Yediyurappa.

The four-lane flyover has been constructed at a cost of ₹34 crore with funds from the Chief Minister’s Nagarothana Scheme.

Mr. Yediyurappa said the government is giving priority to improvement of basic infrastructure, reducing traffic congestion to ease vehicular movement and solid waste management. Apart from ₹7,300 crore funds under Nagarothana Scheme for development works, such as grade separators, rejuvenation of lakes, improving footpaths, strengthening storm water drains and developing roads, ₹999 crore has been earmarked under Shubhra Bengaluru scheme for scientific processing of waste, he said, adding that 36 prominent roads of over 30 km are being developed at a cost of ₹445 crore under the Smart City project.

The naming of the flyover after Savarkar had sparked off a political controversy. Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister hailed Sarvarkar for having dedicated his life to the freedom struggle.

Earlier, former Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and H.D. Kumaraswamy had expressed their objection and had demanded that the flyover be named after a freedom fighter from Karnataka. However, the government accorded approval to the BBMP council decision and went ahead with the inauguration, despite opposition.

Even in the BBMP, while the opposition Congress has alleged that the ruling BJP was raking up a controversy unnecessarily to please the party leadership, the BJP claimed to be honouring a freedom fighter.