Vedic scholar Sudhakar Chaturvedi passes away

Centenarian scholar Sudhakar Chaturvedi. File

He won many honours during his long life

Sudhakar Chaturvedi, centenarian Vedic scholar and Gandhian, passed away in Bengaluru on Thursday. Unverified claims put his age at 122.

Deeply influenced by Mahatma Gandhi and later the Arya Samaj movement, he won many honours in his long life. Chaturvedi was a title given to him for his mastery over the four Vedas.

He was witness to many events in the Independence movement. He had, in several interviews, said that he was an eyewitness at the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

