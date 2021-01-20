VCs told to prepare action plan to obtain NAAC accreditation and NIRF ranking

20 January 2021 06:06 IST

They have been given a deadline of 15 days

Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister N. Ashwath Narayan, in a meeting on Tuesday, directed vice-chancellors to submit an action plan to obtain NAAC accreditation and National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rank within 15 days.

In the State, only 50 government colleges out of 430 have NAAC accreditation. At present, the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru holds the first spot in the NIRF ranking. The University of Mysore is ranked 27 while Bangalore University holds the 68th spot. Kuvempu University, Shivamogga and VTU are ranked 73 and 80, respectively.

“NIRF ranking and NAAC accreditation are mandatory to ink MoUs with global education institutions, and to get higher grants,” said the Minister.

