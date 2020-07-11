Varsity’s move to hold online exam opposed

Many students of Christ (Deemed To Be University) have raised concerns over the management’s decision to schedule semester-end examinations online from July 13 onwards. A few students urged the university to cancel the online exams saying that they do not have Internet access. “Many students do not have access to study material as they are stuck either in their PGs/hostels or at home,” said a student in an email.

Fr. Abraham V.M., Vice-Chancellor of Christ (Deemed To Be University), said that over 94% of students have registered for the examination. “The system is student friendly. Students can attempt the exam using either laptops or phones or even write the exam on paper and upload it,” he said. He added that they had successfully conducted exams for final year UG and PG students of various streams in the same way.

Many students in emails cited the Department of Higher Education order dated July 10 while appealing for examinations to be cancelled. The order stated that students from intermediate semesters will be promoted based on a comprehensive evaluation parameter, and will not have to sit for any examination. “The order does not apply to us as we are a Deemed University and the order pertains to State and private universities coming under the Department of Higher Education,” the Vice-Chancellor added.