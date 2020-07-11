Varsity’s move to hold online exam opposed

Many students of Christ (Deemed To Be University) have raised concerns over the management’s decision to schedule semester-end examinations online from July 13 onwards. A few students urged the university to cancel the online exams saying that they do not have Internet access. “Many students do not have access to study material as they are stuck either in their PGs/hostels or at home,” said a student in an email.
Fr. Abraham V.M., Vice-Chancellor of Christ (Deemed To Be University), said that over 94% of students have registered for the examination. “The system is student friendly. Students can attempt the exam using either laptops or phones or even write the exam on paper and upload it,” he said. He added that they had successfully conducted exams for final year UG and PG students of various streams in the same way.
Many students in emails cited the Department of Higher Education order dated July 10 while appealing for examinations to be cancelled. The order stated that students from intermediate semesters will be promoted based on a comprehensive evaluation parameter, and will not have to sit for any examination. “The order does not apply to us as we are a Deemed University and the order pertains to State and private universities coming under the Department of Higher Education,” the Vice-Chancellor added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath