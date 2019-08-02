Varsities to write to UGC on Hindi

Various State-run universities in Karnataka have decided to write to the University Grants Commission (UGC) stating it is not practical to make Hindi mandatory for all students. This assertion follows an admission by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) in Parliament about seeking the opinion and suggestions of universities regarding teaching Hindi.

A senior official in the Higher Education Department said that the issue would be discussed at the next meeting of the Karnataka State Higher Education Council, and Vice Chancellors will be told to submit their opinions in writing to the UGC.

There was opposition to imposition of Hindi by several southern States, including Karnataka, when the draft National Education Policy was released on May 31, which suggested that all students learn their mother tongue, English and Hindi. Following an uproar and intervention of various political leaders, including former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, the panel which drafted the policy tweaked the portion and removed the reference to compulsory teaching of Hindi.

A Vice Chancellor of a city-based university said that they had received a letter from the UGC on teaching Hindi last year. “We had forwarded it to deans of different departments. They were unanimous that it is not possible to teach Hindi as a compulsory subject. We will write to the UGC and express the same,” he said.

An official of another varsity said that it had become the topic of discussion over the past week. This was following Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ being asked if the UGC is pushing to make Hindi a compulsory subject in all the undergraduate courses. He had stated that while the UGC had asked universities for their opinion and suggestions, the universities are autonomous bodies, and any decision to teach any particular subject is under their control. The official said that students had vehemently opposed this move and were also planning to petition the UGC against this.

A senior official in the higher education department said that it is “not practical” to ask students to learn Hindi at the undergraduate level. “Students will have to learn two languages in their UG programmes, and students opt for languages they are comfortable in,” he said.