Varsities, colleges get set to welcome students

Campuses were closed in March this year during the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.

Bengaluru

24 July 2021 01:41 IST

They will hold awareness programmes on COVID-19 SOPs

Universities and degree colleges that are all set to reopen on Monday have decided to conduct awareness programmes on COVID-19 appropriate behaviour for students and staff. Some colleges have taken the extra step to organise ‘welcome back to campus’ programmes. Campuses were closed in March this year during the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.

Lingaraja Gandhi, Vice-Chancellor, Bengaluru City University, said they want to greet students returning to campus. “We will give them masks, sanitisers, and a rose to welcome them back and instil confidence to attend offline classes,” he said. He added that students who are vaccinated and attending classes will be asked to spread awareness about the importance of vaccination among their family members, friends, and neighbours.

Prathima, principal, Government First Grade College, Malleswaram, said they will conduct offline classes on a shift basis to ensure that students maintain physical distance. “We will ask lecturers to conduct awareness on COVID appropriate behaviour. We will also check vaccination certificates of students,” she said.

During the first wave, when colleges resumed physical classes in November 2020, most reported 60%-70% attendance. However, they continued to hold online classes for the rest of the students. This time around, with staff and students vaccinated, managements are undecided on whether they will continue online classes.

T.D. Kemparaju, Vice-Chancellor of Bengaluru North University, said they will have orientation sessions on Monday on how the academic session is likely to pan out. “We will have crash courses and review many of the lessons conducted online. Students are free to clarify their doubts before regular classes commence,” he said.