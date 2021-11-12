Bengaluru

‘Varada’ emerges at Langford

Tunnel Boring Machine ‘Varada’ achieved breakthrough at Langford station in Bengaluru on Thursday.  

A Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) named ‘Varada’ that was launched from Rashtriya Military School Station completed the task of tunnelling a distance of 594 meters and achieved breakthrough at Langford station on Thursday.

Varada is the third TBM to achieve breakthrough in phase II of Namma Metro project. Varada was launched from Rashtriya Military School in March and took almost eight months to emerge at Langford station.

Meanwhile, another TBM named ‘Rudra’ that had started tunnelling at South Ramp has reached Dairy Circle. This machine has a drilled distance of 614 meters.

Earlier, two TBMs Vindhya and Urja emerged at Shivajinagar metro station after tunnelling a distance of 855 meters from Cantonment station.


