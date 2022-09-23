Vande Bharat Express trains from Bengaluru to Hubballi by March 2023

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
September 23, 2022 20:25 IST

Karnataka will get its first Vande Bharat Express high-speed train, from Bengaluru to Hubballi by March 2023, Darshana Jardosh, Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles, said on Friday after meeting with MPs of Karnataka in Bengaluru.

Responding to Lahar Singh Siroya, a BJP Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager of South Western Railway said, “The track doubling on this segment is under way, and the high-speed train will be ready for operations by March 2023.”

According to SWR officials, the doubling of line is pending between South Hubballi and Haveri over 45 km. The work is expected to be completed by the year-end. The SWR is also targeting electrification of the line by March 2023.

