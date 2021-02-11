Bengaluru

Van driver, who stole ₹62 lakh, arrested

The Subramanya Nagar police on Tuesday arrested the driver of a cash deposit vehicle who had been on the run since February 2 after stealing ₹62 lakh.

According to the police, Yogesh was last seen walking away with the cash bag and getting into an auto-rickshaw. A special team, which was formed to track him down, kept a close watch on his family members and friends before locating him.

“The accused is married, but was planning to elope with his girlfriend who is also his relative. After taking the cash, he went to H.D. Kote where he rented a house. The police tracked him down, and recovered ₹36 lakh from him. “We have arrested him and are probing what happened to the rest of the money,” said a police officer.

