Valuables stolen from PSU bank locker

January 22, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Ashok Nagar police on Friday registered an FIR against branch manager and staff members of the Central Bank of India, Brigade Road branch, for cheating after a 57-year-old customer lost her valuables from the bank’s locker.

The victim, Mary George, a resident of Richmond Town, had a savings bank account and locker facility at the bank. She had kept valuables in the locker, including gold valuables, important documents, bank chequebooks, jewel box, and foreign and Indian coins. She did not use the locker facility for some time and went to check in October 2021. To her shock and dismay, valuables were missing and she raised a complaint with the branch manager.

The manager after verification agreed that the valuables might have been missing but did not take any action. After waiting for some time when there was no response from the bank, Ms. George filed a private complaint with the 29th Additional City Metropolitan Magistrate Court and got directions to the Ashok Nagar police to register a case and investigate the matter. Ms. George said that someone had used the duplicate keys of the locker to steal valuables.

The police said they would summon the bank staff and the custodian of the lockers for questioning and verify the CCTV camera footage for further investigation.

