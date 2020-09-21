Validity of Namma Metro smart cards extended

21 September 2020 21:45 IST

They will be valid till 2030

Commuters whose Namma Metro smart cards have been unused since lockdown need not worry as their validity has been extended to 10 years from the last date of top-up. This means that they no longer have to reactivate their smart cards every year.

In a release issued on Monday, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said: “On the account of nearly five-and-a-half months of suspension of metro operations due to the pandemic, some of the commuters who could not top-up their cards are experiencing problems due to expiry of the validity of smart cards. To avoid inconvenience to the travelling public, BMRCL has extended the validity period of all the issued smart cards, which was for a one-year period from the last top-up, to 10 years, i.e. September 19, 2030.”

Smart card holders can recharge a maximum of ₹3,000.

