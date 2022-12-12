Valedictory ceremony of helicopter pilot course in Bengaluru

December 12, 2022 10:21 am | Updated 10:22 am IST - Bengaluru

Six officers graduated as fully operational air crew on MI-17 helicopters

The Hindu Bureau

A representational photo of aircraft at Air Force Station in Yelahanka. Six officers graduated as fully operational air crew on MI-17 helicopters.  | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K

To mark successful completion of flying training, a valedictory ceremony of No. 208 pilot course of 112 Helicopter Unit was held at Air Force Station in Yelahanka in Bengaluru on December 10.

Six officers graduated as fully operational air crew on MI-17 helicopters. The graduating officers would join various operational units across India to shoulder crucial responsibilities in a complex flying environment. Flying Officer Rishikesh was adjudged first in overall merit, first in flying and first in ground subjects.

Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Yelahanka highlighted the challenges ahead and advised graduating officers to keep on enhancing their professional excellence thereby furthering the operational capability of the lAF.

