  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Ronaldo confirms his World Cup ‘dream ended’ with cryptic message on social media

Valedictory ceremony of helicopter pilot course in Bengaluru

Six officers graduated as fully operational air crew on MI-17 helicopters

December 12, 2022 10:21 am | Updated 10:22 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A representational photo of aircraft at Air Force Station in Yelahanka. Six officers graduated as fully operational air crew on MI-17 helicopters. 

A representational photo of aircraft at Air Force Station in Yelahanka. Six officers graduated as fully operational air crew on MI-17 helicopters.  | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K

To mark successful completion of flying training, a valedictory ceremony of No. 208 pilot course of 112 Helicopter Unit was held at Air Force Station in Yelahanka in Bengaluru on December 10.

Six officers graduated as fully operational air crew on MI-17 helicopters. The graduating officers would join various operational units across India to shoulder crucial responsibilities in a complex flying environment. Flying Officer Rishikesh was adjudged first in overall merit, first in flying and first in ground subjects.

Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Yelahanka highlighted the challenges ahead and advised graduating officers to keep on enhancing their professional excellence thereby furthering the operational capability of the lAF.

Related Topics

Bangalore

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.