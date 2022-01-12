While ISKCON will be celebrating Vaikunta Ekadasi on Thursday, January 13, the temple will be remain closed to the public. “Precautionary measures, as mandated by the government in the interest of public safety, will be in place. Only special invitees will be allowed for darshan,” said ISKCON in a statement. Live webcast of the entire festival will be available on the temple’s official website.
Vaikunta Ekadasi: Live webcast by ISKCON
Special Correspondent
Bengaluru,
January 12, 2022 18:30 IST
