Vaccine centre set up for those travelling abroad

20 June 2021 23:48 IST

A vaccination centre will be set up on the Bengaluru University City College premises from July 22 for people travelling abroad. It will operate between 10.30 a.m. and 4.30 p.m.

The gap between the two doses of Covishield vaccine has been revised to 28 days from 84 days for citizens in BBMP limits who are going abroad, following a directive from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This applies to students, people travelling for work, and sportspersons heading to Tokyo for the Olympics.

The documents provided by beneficiaries will be verified and permission for a second dose Covishield vaccine will be granted.

For more details, citizens can contact Sanghamitra, Deputy Health Officer (East) on 9343793046, Dr. Gayatri, Medical Officer on 9591879025, or Dr. Mohammed Aleef Ali, Medical Officer on 9880037365.