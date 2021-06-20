Bengaluru

Vaccine centre set up for those travelling abroad

A vaccination centre will be set up on the Bengaluru University City College premises from July 22 for people travelling abroad. It will operate between 10.30 a.m. and 4.30 p.m.

The gap between the two doses of Covishield vaccine has been revised to 28 days from 84 days for citizens in BBMP limits who are going abroad, following a directive from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This applies to students, people travelling for work, and sportspersons heading to Tokyo for the Olympics.

The documents provided by beneficiaries will be verified and permission for a second dose Covishield vaccine will be granted.

For more details, citizens can contact Sanghamitra, Deputy Health Officer (East) on 9343793046, Dr. Gayatri, Medical Officer on 9591879025, or Dr. Mohammed Aleef Ali, Medical Officer on 9880037365.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 20, 2021 11:49:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/vaccine-centre-set-up-for-those-travelling-abroad/article34874666.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY