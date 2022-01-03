Vaccination: Target to cover over 40,000 children in Bengaluru on day one

As the State gears up for a massive vaccination drive for students, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) hopes to vaccinate 40,981 children aged between 15 and 18 on Monday.

According to Balasundar, BBMP’s chief health officer, vaccination camps will be held in 221 schools (government and private) and 59 pre-university colleges. So far, around 4.41 lakh children have been identified for vaccination.

The BBMP has 2.34 lakh doses of Covaxin in stock. The State is likely to provide another three lakh doses to the BBMP on Monday to ensure that there is no shortage.

Dr. Balasundar also said that micro action plans had been drawn up by the eight zones from Monday to Saturday to ensure that all the eligible children are covered.

“We are coordinating with Education, Labour, and Social Welfare departments and ITIs to identify children eligible for vaccination. As per information provided by the Education Department, there are 5,482 private and government schools and 577 PU colleges in the city,” he said.

For out-of-school children, the civic body is coordinating with the Labour Department and non-governmental organisations.