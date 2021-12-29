Vaccination preparations reviewed

With the vaccination of those aged between 15 years and 18 years set to begin from Jan. 3, Civic Chief Gaurav Gupta reviewed the preparations, on Dec. 28. From January 20, booster doses will also be given to health care workers, frontline workers and those aged above 60 years.

He chaired a virtual meeting along with Special Commissioner (Health) K.V. Thrilokchandra and directed health officials to prepare a list of schools and colleges in the zones, identify students in the eligible age bracket for vaccination. To ensure coverage of those outside the system, officials were directed to coordinate with non-governmental organisations for the same.

Health officials have also been directed to coordinate with residents’ welfare associations to take precautions and check the spread of COVID-19 in the city, apart from creating awareness about COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

The press release said that every day, around 45,000 persons are tested for COVID-19. The civic chief has instructed officials to increase the testing, besides identifying those who are yet to be vaccinated.