Vaccination : Over one lakh senior citizens take the jab in one week

09 March 2021 08:46 IST

Also, 16,497 persons above 45 years with co-morbidities have been vaccinated so far

As many as 1,00,574 senior citizens have been vaccinated in the State since last Monday when the second phase was rolled out. That apart, 16,497 persons above 45 years with co-morbidities have been vaccinated so far.

On Monday when vaccination centres were opened at over 3,000 facilities, as many as 32,183 senior citizens and 5,669 above 45 years with co-morbidities took the jab. Cumulatively, Bengaluru Urban has recorded the highest numbers – 36,399 and 4,077 – respectively in both these categories.

So far, a total of 4,64,400 healthcare workers and 1,67,907 frontline workers have taken the first dose of vaccination. As many as 2,45,635 healthcare workers have taken the second dose.

To mark International Women’s Day, Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar inaugurated an all-woman pink vaccination booth at C.V. Raman General hospital on Monday. The department has set up one pink booth in every district exclusively for women.

Meanwhile, Karnataka has operationalised State and District control rooms for real-time monitoring, address CoWIN portal issues and adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) queries.

436 new cases, five deaths

Karnataka on Monday reported 436 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 9,55,451. Of these, 287 cases are from Bengaluru Urban alone.

With five deaths, the toll rose to 12,367. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 478 persons were discharged on Monday, taking the total recoveries to 9,36,250. Of the remaining 6,815 active patients, 116 are being monitored in ICUs. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.77%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.14%.

As many as 56,445 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 54,506 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 1,93,61,547.