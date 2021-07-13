Vaccination must to attend offline classes, say pvt. colleges

This is despite govt. saying vaccination is not mandatory to attend classes on campuses

Students who want to attend offline classes will have to get the jab as many private colleges have made it mandatory to get vaccinated. This, even though the State government has said that vaccination is not mandatory to attend offline classes.

Abraham V.M., Vice-Chancellor, Christ (Deemed to be University), said students who have not got at least one dose of vaccine will not be allowed to attend offline classes, and that they will have to attend online classes.

Some other colleges have decided that unvaccinated students will be made to sit in separate rooms for offline classes as well as examinations. B.V. Ravi Shankar, principal, BMS College of Engineering, said students who are not vaccinated will have to produce negative RT-PCR certificates and attend classes and examinations in different rooms wearing masks and face shields. He said the college began conducting sessions on Saturday, where 15-20% of the students could come to campus to get their doubts clarified by lecturers.

M. Prakash, secretary, Karnataka Private Postgraduate Colleges Association, said colleges are insisting on vaccination so that campuses do not become clusters of infection. “We will counsel students to get the jab. If they are not ready, we will ask them to attend online classes from home,” he said.

As many as 69.83% of the total 5.28 lakh students and staff in government and aided colleges have been vaccinated so far. Vaccination drives have been held in government as well as private colleges to ensure easy access to the vaccine.

However, many student organisations point out that even though students are ready to take the jab, there is shortage of vaccine even at drives conducted in colleges. Amaresh Kadaga, State president, Students Federation of India, said: “Students are returning from college campus drives without getting the jab owing to inadequate vaccines, particularly in rural areas. The State government needs to step up pressure on the Central government and procure more vaccines,” he said.

No decision yet on college reopening

The State government is yet to take a call on reopening classes on college campuses. Pradeep P., Commissioner, Department of Collegiate Education, said the department was reviewing the percentage of students and staff who are vaccinated and also consulting with Vice-Chancellors of different universities. “We will take a call shortly,” he said.

C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister, had set July 7 as the deadline to complete vaccination for students and staff and had said that colleges would be reopened after a majority got the first dose. The deadline to complete vaccination has now been extended.