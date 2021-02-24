Vaccination: 1.54 lakh healthcare workers in Karnataka take second dose

The highest coverage was recorded in Belagavi district

As many as 1,54,831 healthcare workers have taken the second dose in Karnataka so far. While the highest coverage was recorded in Belagavi (12,463) district, the lowest was in Chamarajnagar (1,231).

Overall, 27,260 of the 58,741 targeted healthcare and frontline workers for the day were vaccinated on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 60% of the targeted 7,28,349 healthcare workers and 47% of the targeted 2,91,037 frontline workers have been vaccinated so far. Cumulatively, the State has achieved 71% coverage in terms of vaccinating healthcare and frontline workers.

383 new cases, four deaths

Meanwhile, the State on Tuesday reported 383 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 9,48,849. While seven districts in Karnataka recorded zero cases, Bengaluru Urban alone reported 240 cases. With four deaths, the toll rose to 12,303. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 378 persons were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total recoveries to 9,30,465. Of the remaining 6,062 active patients, 122 are being monitored in ICUs. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.75%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.04%.

As many as 50,827 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 45,178 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 1,84,31,322.