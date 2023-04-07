UVCE fund crunch: Karnataka government offers ₹35 crore, extends ties with BU for a year

April 07, 2023 02:33 pm | Updated 02:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

After outrage from students, political parties and various public representatives, the Karnataka government has given approval to release ₹35 crore to the University of Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) in Bengaluru.

At the same time, the government has tied UVCE to Bangalore University for one more year.

UVCE was a constituent college of Bangalore University since 1964. UVCE became an autonomous institution on March 25, 2022.

Despite giving the autonomous status to the UVCE, the government had not provided adequate funds for its operations. The capital and operational expenditure of the UVCE is around ₹47.69 crore per annum. The Board of Governors (BoG) of the institution had submitted a proposal to the government seeking around ₹50 crore for the next academic year.

But, the government announced a grant of only ₹22.4 crore in the budget, which was enough to cover the salaries of the regular faculty of the institution.

UVCE Teachers’ Association wrote to Bangalore University seeking to maintain status quo for one more year, till March 31, 2023. But, the university rejected the appeal.

Due to the fund crunch, 69 teaching staff submitted a proposal to the government opting for Bangalore University instead of UVCE.

All these developments drew criticism from various quarters. Students protested against the government while teaching and non-teaching staff warned of an indefinite strike.

On April 3, the Finance Department relented. Officials gave approval to release ₹35 crore for the operations of UVCE. In his order, the Joint Secretary for the Higher Education Department extended the status quo of UVCE with respect to Bangalore University till March 31, 2024.

UVCE principal H.N. Ramesh told The Hindu, “Government has given approval for adequate funds for the UVCE, and also extended the status quo with Bangalore University for one more academic year. It is a good sign from the government. We can now focus on academics and development of the institution.”