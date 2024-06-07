ADVERTISEMENT

Uttarakhand trekking tragedy: Mortal remains of nine victims from Bengaluru handed over to families  

Updated - June 07, 2024 07:56 pm IST

Published - June 07, 2024 07:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The nine were among a group of 22 who were on an expedition in Uttarakhand

The Hindu Bureau

The mortal remains of the trekkers on their arrival in Bengaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The bodies of all nine persons from Bengaluru, who lost their lives during the Sahastra Tal trek in Uttarakhand, were handed over to their families here on Friday. While 13 survivors of the 22-member group from Bengaluru arrived in the city on Thursday, the bodies arrived Friday on commercial flights from Delhi. 

The mortal remains arrived on three different flights to the Kempegowda International Airport before they were handed over to their respective families. Although the State government had initially planned to transport them through a chartered flight on Thursday, the plan was modified owing to the non-availability of the flight.

The mortal remains were transported from Dehradun to Delhi on the road in ambulances. 

“For the moment, all our immediate priorities have been completed. We and the families got some sort of closure. Somehow, all our plans for rescue and recovery worked out and we were able to do it swiftly in a short span of time. The intervention of the government was necessary to spare the individuals the burden of legal procedures and logistics. It is the least we could have done for the families,” Revenue Minister Krisha Byre Gowda told The Hindu.

On June 3, nine people died on the trek owing to bad weather conditions. The Karnataka Disaster Management Authority was alerted on the night of June 4. By June 5, Mr. Byre Gowda reached Uttarakhand and coordinated all the operations with the Uttarakhand government.

