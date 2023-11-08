November 08, 2023 05:07 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 52-year-old software engineer from the United States of America (USA) was arrested by Kempegowda international airport police for misbehaving with a woman passenger on a flight from Frankfurt to Bengaluru in Lufthansa airlines (flight LH 0754) on November 6.

The accused, Sankaranarayanan Renganathan, is a U.S. citizen. He was travelling alone, heading to Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu for a family function.

According to the police, the woman works in a private firm. She was seated next to the accused. The duo exchanged greetings, and chatted for some time before going to sleep.

The woman claims to have warned the accused after realising that he was touching her inappropriately. When he allegedly persisted, the woman complained to the cabin crew, and also changed her seat.

As soon as the flight landed in Bengaluru, she lodged a complaint with the police who arrested the accused for outraging the modesty of a woman. Later, he was released on bail.

Sankaranarayanan Renganathan denied the charge, claiming that the touch could have been accidental, police said.