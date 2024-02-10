February 10, 2024 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The U.S. Department of Commerce, International Trade Administration, U.S. Commercial Service in India, and the U.S. Consulate General Chennai will host a free U.S. higher education fair in Bengaluru on February 12 at the JW Marriott Hotel. It will also be held in Manipal and Mangaluru till February 20.

“The U.S. Consulate General in Chennai is connecting American universities to South Indian business and research partners to harness the immense talent in both our countries to drive growth and foster the innovation that will take our relationship to the next level,” said U.S. Consul General Chennai Christopher Hodges.

The fair is open to students interested in master’s or doctoral programmes in the United States.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet 18 U.S. higher education representatives, EducationUSA advisers, and visa officers/diplomats from the U.S. Consulate General Chennai during the fair. Officers will present information on U.S. higher education and student visas and answer questions. The fair is free and open to all students interested in U.S. higher education. Registration is mandatory.

Visitors can register at https://yocket.com/events/graduate-student-fair-a-world-class-education-awaits-you-in-the-us-3533. For additional resources on how to study in the United States, prospective students, parents, and educators can visit EducationUSA’s website in India: https://www.usief.org.in/Study-in-the-US.aspx

