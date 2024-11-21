U.S. Consul General Chris Hodges unveils new Indo-Pacific Curriculum

The U.S. Consul General in Chennai, Chris Hodges, launched the Indo-Pacific curriculum (IPC) at Christ (Deemed to be University), here on Thursday.

The Indo-Pacific Circle (IPC), Centre for East Asian Studies (CEAS), Christ University, and the Council for Strategic and Defense Research (CSDR) jointly developed the curriculum, which was funded by a grant from the U.S. Consulate General Chennai.

The curriculum is available free of charge on the IPC website. It offers college and university students, researchers, and the public a resource to explore and analyse the geopolitical, social, and environmental dynamics of the Indo-Pacific region. For details, visit https://www.ipcircle.org/online-courses

Addressing the gathering at the launch, Mr. Hodges said, “The Indo Pacific curriculum (IPC) inspires participants to ask critical questions, promote inclusive engagement, and work toward a united future.”

The IPC includes a series of online recorded lectures presented by 18 scholars from India and the Indo-Pacific region, covering topics such as Diversity of the Indo-Pacific, Trade, Geo-Economics, Demographics and Challenges, Climate Change and Maritime Security, and Migration among others.

