U.S. Air Force’s ‘Bone’ lands at Aero India 2023 

February 14, 2023 02:44 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

United States Air Force (USAF) has added two more aircraft to its fleet at Aero India 2023. The second day of Aero India saw the arrival of two supersonic heavy bombers — the B-1B Lancer.

B-1B Lancer, also known as ‘Bone’ (for B-one), carries the largest conventional payload of both guided and unguided weapons in the USAF, and is considered the backbone of America’s long-range bomber force.

The two B-1B Lancers arrived from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. This is the second time that the long-range, supersonic, heavy bomber is participating in Aero India.

Photos | Aero India 2023

During the last edition in 2021, one B-1B Lancer did a fly-by over the Air Force Station at Yelahanka after a 28-hour flight from the Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota.

The aircraft performed a fly-by on the inaugural day of Aero India 2021, escorted by an Indian Air Force Tejas fighter.

The US Consulate General said that the return of the long-range, supersonic, heavy bomber to India to participate in Aero India 2023 underscores the importance the United States places on the growing strategic partnership with India.

“The B-1 offers flexible options to senior leaders and combatant commanders. Greater integration with our allies and partners throughout the region is a positive step towards greater interoperability,” said Major General Julian C. Cheater, Assistant Deputy Under Secretary (International Affairs) of the US Air Force.

Rear Admiral Michael Baker, Senior Defense Official and Defense Attaché at the U.S. embassy in New Delhi, said, “The bombers made the journey from South Dakota to Guam, and then to India just to add another exciting dimension to Aero India 2023.

“It’s a long mission to travel from the continental U.S. to the Indian Ocean, but it was worth being part of the biggest air show in the region, hosted by our major defense partner, India. The U.S. and India continue to deepen defense cooperation. We have two great militaries that are even better when we work together.”