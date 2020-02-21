Urban Mobility Lab launched

Bengaluru

21 February 2020

Move is aimed at identifying and finding mobility solutions

The Directorate of Urban Land Transport, in partnership with Rocky Mountain Institute, Micelio, which invests in EV startups, and other stakeholders have launched an Urban Mobility Lab for the city. The move is aimed at identifying and finding mobility solutions for the city.

Heads of public transport corporations, including BMTC and BMRCL, and the city police participated in the project.

BMTC MD C. Shikha said that the Urban Mobility Lab will help stakeholders identify mobility issues, study them and find solutions. It will involve workshops on charging and battery swapping infrastructure, data-based solutions, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing, first and last-mile connectivity, public transit, urban final-mile delivery, and other subjects.

Shreyas Shibulal, founder and director, Micelio, said, “The collaborative effort of the last six months bringing together all key stakeholders – the government, private sector and civil society – under one roof has been fruitful to identify solutions that will eventually accelerate Bengaluru’s transition towards shared, clean and citizen-centric mobility.”