Urban Development Dept. to chair civic agency meeting following Hebbal fiasco 

After the three-hour traffic congestion in and around Hebbal on Monday, August 19, due to inundation, the Additional Chief Secretary of Urban Development Department (UDD) will chair a meeting on Tuesday, August 20, with all the civic agencies to discuss the problems of the junction.

According to a senior civic official, flooding occurs in Hebbal due to water that comes from the Veerannapalya service road along Outer Ring Road (ORR) when it rains. However, civic agencies have not been able to pinpoint a cause or a source for this water.

“Hebbal flyover is constructed by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), and Ballari Road is maintained by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) until Esteem Mall. The stormwater drains (SWD) and service roads are maintained by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). There is also an Indian Railways line below the flyover. There are a total of four agencies involved in this junction,” the official said.

“Even within BBMP, the road infrastructure officials blame the SWD department and vice versa for the flooding. Hence, a meeting will be chaired with all officials concerned on Tuesday.”

A few days ago, Revenue Minister Krisha Byre Gowda had appealed to the BBMP to fix the potholes on the Veerannapalya service road.

