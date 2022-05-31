UPSC results: 26 from Karnataka selected for Civil Services  

Avinash V.

May 31, 2022 01:01 IST

NLSIU graduate Avinash V. secures 31st rank in his first attempt and emerges as topper in Karnataka

The results of the Civil Services examination 2021, which were announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday, brought cheer to 26 persons from Karnataka who were selected for the Civil Services.

Twenty-four-year-old law graduate from the National Law School of India University (NLSIU)-Bengaluru, Avinash V., secured the 31st rank in his first attempt and emerged as the Karnataka State topper.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr. Avinash is from Davangere and his parents are in the hotel business. He got his BA LLB degree from NLSIU in 2020-21. Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Avinash said, “I am very happy that I achieved this rank in the first attempt. Family support, consistent study, and good guidance by my academy are the key points of my success.’’

“After I completed my degree, I immediately joined Insight Academy for coaching. I consistently read regularly for 6 to 7 hours daily. The Hindu helped me lot to build myself and I wanted to go for Indian Foreign Service (IFS),” he said.

An engineering graduate, Nikhil Basavaraj Patil, 26, from Lakkundi, Vijayapura, got the 139th rank. Having completed his primary and secondary education in Belagavi, Mr. Patil got his Engineering degree at PES University, Bengaluru in 2017.

Vinay Kumar Gadge

“Then I went to New Delhi for CSE training. In my first two attempts, I failed to crack the preliminary exam also. But, in the third attempt, I successfully cracked the Mains and faced the interview, but failed. In the fourth attempt, I became successful,” he told The Hindu, recounting his journey.

A Karnataka Administration Service (KAS) officer, working as an Assistant Director at Co-operative Audit Department, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru, Vinay Kumar Gadge, managed to secure the 151st rank. Dr. Gadge, a native of Bidar, got his MBBS degree from Mysore Medical college. He cracked the KAS exam in 2020 and in the fifth attempt, he became successful in CSE.

“Last year, in the fourth attempt I entered the interview round and failed. Again I tried this year and became successful. I took Anthropology as my optional subject in my Mains. The Hindu helped me a lot for preparing for the CSE. Every day, I used to go to the library and study for three hours in the morning before going to the office and four to five hours in the evening, after the office hours. Our department’s higher officers were very co-operative and encouraged me a lot,’’ said Dr. Gadge.

Among the other successful candidates from the State are N.J. Benaka Prasad, who got the 92nd rank, Apoorva Basur [191st rank], Nithya R. [207th rank], M.P. Rajesh Ponnappa [222nd rank], and Sahithya M. Aladakatti with the 250th rank.

Two candidates from Uttara Kannada district also cleared the exam: Manoj Ramanath Hegde with the 213rd rank and Deepak Ramachandra Shet with the 311th rank.