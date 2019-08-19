Uproar over BBMP budget being put on hold

There was a huge uproar in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) council meeting on Monday as the Congress and JD(S) councillors wanted to know why Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had put the civic budget on hold.

This had put the brakes on issuing tenders and job codes for implementation of projects proposed in the budget.

Mr. Yediyurappa, earlier this month, had written to the Urban Development Department (UDD) stating that the BBMP budget, which was approved by the previous coalition government in May, did not have the cabinet’s nod, and as a result could be deemed ‘illegal’.

Earlier during the year, the chairperson of the BBMP’s Standing Committee for Taxation and Finance had presented a budget outlay of ₹10,688.63 crore for 2019-20, but the council later passed a budget with an increased outlay of ₹12,957.79 crore. The Congress-JD(S) coalition government approved an outlay of ₹11,648.90, which was a ₹1,308.89 crore reduction on the budget estimates of ₹12,957.79 crore.

This had drawn criticism as the amount had been termed unrealistic by many experts.

In fact, the BBMP Commissioner had written to the UDD that the civic body would not be able to implement the budget. The UDD slashed the budget proposal to ₹9,000 crore, and the government later approved an outlay of ₹11,648.90 crore.

Chaos before meeting

There was chaos before the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) council meeting as a councillor allegedly found a cockroach in his breakfast.

C.R. Rammohan Raju, councillor of Bommanahalli, claimed to have spotted a cockroach in his bisibelebath that was served for breakfast along with vade and chutney. While most councillors had finished breakfast, the ones who had not stopped eating on hearing the complaint of Mr. Raju.

The councillors complained to officials and asked them to change the caterer.