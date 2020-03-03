Uproar in BBMP council over prohibition of protests at Town Hall

Days after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) council passed a resolution prohibiting protests in front of Town Hall, councillors of the opposition Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) demanded the resolution be revoked. Unconvinced by Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar's response on the legality of the suo motu decision, they walked out of the council meeting on Tuesday.

Before the meeting, Congress party workers had staged a protest against the resolution at the BBMP head office, claiming that the civic body is curtailing citizens’ right to speech and right to assembly. A few party workers even gheraoed the Commissioner who was on his way to the council building.

During the council meeting, many councillors from the ruling BJP took objection to placards against the resolution placed in front of them. Mayor M. Goutham Kumar directed BBMP staff to remove the placards.

Councillors also demanded a response from the head of Legal Cell on the legality of the suo motu resolution. Several councillors from the ruling BJP, including Ruling Party Leader K.A. Muneendra Kumar, Kacharakanahalli councillor Padmanabha Reddy, Basavanagudi councillor B.S. Sathyanarayana claimed that revenue to the BBMP from Town Hall had reduced drastically, as no one is coming forward to book the space for events.

Padarayanapura councillor Imran Pasha from JD(S) alleged that the claims were untrue and pointed out that ₹45 lakh had been collected from Town Hall last year.

Opposition councillors later stormed the well and staged a sit-in. The protesting councillors remained in the well even after the meeting was adjourned briefly by the Mayor.

Mr. Anil Kumar stated that the suo motu resolution was taken up at his behest, following his discussions with Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao. “Apart from reduction in revenue, the protests in front of the historical landmark was impacting vehicular movement, especially of ambulances. Citizens can stage protests in front of the Gandhi statue at Maurya Circle and in Freedom Park,” he said.

₹10 crore for more kennels

The council meeting discussed the stray dog issue and lack of pourakarmikas in some wards. Responding to queries, Mr. Anil Kumar said ₹10 crore would be earmarked in the budget for the construction of more kennels. He directed Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) D. Randeep to submit a list of wards facing shortage of pourakarmikas.