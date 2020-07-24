Upgrading UVCE: Six-member committee submits recommendations

24 July 2020 21:47 IST

112-page report handed over to Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, who is also the Minister for Higher Education

The six-member committee that was constituted to deliberate on upgrading University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) to make it at par with The aim is to bring it on par with Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) submitted its 112-page report to Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, who is also the Minister for Higher Education.

The committee has recommended that UVCE have two campuses, one at K.R. Circle and another at Jnana Bharathi. It has recommended that Bangalore University allocate 100 acres to UVCE at Jnana Bharathi and suggested it be mentored by either IIT-Madras or the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.).

The committee has recommended seeking a grant of ₹500 crore from the government over the next two to three years to improve existing infrastructure and make provisions for digital infrastructure as well as online and distance learning.

Tuition fee can be increased to 50% of IITs in one year and gradually to match 100% of fees in IITs in five years, said the report. The institution should follow a “need-blind” admission process as practised by other leading institutions to ensure availability of scholarships, income sharing agreement and loans so that the cost of education does not deter students.

Complete autonomy to UVCE in the matters of finance, administration and academics is another key recommendation. UVCE should be self-governing and work as an independent entity with “ownership” to be with the State government and Governor as the Visitor, said the report.

The committee, headed by S. Sadagopan, was formed by the State government in May 2019.