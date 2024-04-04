ADVERTISEMENT

U.P. youth arrested for rape and murder of 55-year-old woman in Bengaluru

April 04, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The police arrested Sachin Karan, 19, before he could board a bus to return to his native after the incident

The Hindu Bureau

The Amruthahalli police on Thursday, April 4, arrested a 19-year-old wall painter from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh — Sachin Karan — for allegedly raping and killing a 55-year-old woman at an under-construction house in Amruthahalli on April 2.

The deceased Mallamma, a native of Raichur district was living with her two sons who are daily wage labourers. Mallamma had come to city to live with her sons three years ago after the death of her husband.

The victim was an alcoholic and used to go to the local bar to buy liquor in the evening. On the fateful day, Mallamma went to the bar and bought two packs of liquor, of which she consumed at the bar and returned home with another pack. The accused who was drinking at the bar allegedly followed the victim, dragged her into an under-construction building, and raped her before killing her on the spot. Based on the complaint, the police found that Mallamma had visited the bar minutes before she was murdered and recovered the CCTV footage from the area. After analysing the footage, the police zeroed in on a friend of the accused who was found in the bar and questioned him in detail.

Based on the information he gave, the police arrested Sachin Karan, 19, before he could board a bus to return to his native, B.M. Laxmi Prasad, DCP (North East) said.

