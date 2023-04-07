ADVERTISEMENT

Unruly passenger who tried to open emergency exit of flight to Bengaluru arrested

April 07, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Indigo said there was no compromise on the safe operation of the flight, and the unruly passenger was handed over to CISF upon arrival in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

An unruly passenger travelling from Delhi to Bengaluru on an Indigo flight not only caused inconvenience to his co-passengers but also tried to open the emergency exit mid-flight.

The passenger, identified as Prateek, 40, hailing from Delhi and working with a multinational company, was in an inebriated state, the police said. “He was drunk and created a ruckus on the flight. When emergency instructions were being given, he tried opening the flap of the emergency exit door,” a senior official said.

“On noticing this violation, the crew on board alerted the captain and the passenger was appropriately cautioned. There was no compromise on the safe operation of the said flight, and the unruly passenger was handed over to CISF upon arrival in Bengaluru,” Indigo Airlines said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He was arrested by Kempegowda International Airport Police, who have now booked him under Section 290 (public nuisance) and 336 (whoever commits an act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) and The Aircraft Act, 1934.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US