Unruly passenger who tried to open emergency exit of flight to Bengaluru arrested

April 07, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

An unruly passenger travelling from Delhi to Bengaluru on an Indigo flight not only caused inconvenience to his co-passengers but also tried to open the emergency exit mid-flight.

The passenger, identified as Prateek, 40, hailing from Delhi and working with a multinational company, was in an inebriated state, the police said. “He was drunk and created a ruckus on the flight. When emergency instructions were being given, he tried opening the flap of the emergency exit door,” a senior official said.

“On noticing this violation, the crew on board alerted the captain and the passenger was appropriately cautioned. There was no compromise on the safe operation of the said flight, and the unruly passenger was handed over to CISF upon arrival in Bengaluru,” Indigo Airlines said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was arrested by Kempegowda International Airport Police, who have now booked him under Section 290 (public nuisance) and 336 (whoever commits an act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) and The Aircraft Act, 1934.