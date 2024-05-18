Unruly passenger held for claiming to have bomb in bag at airport

The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) police arrested a 50-year-old businessman for allegedly creating panic at the airport by claiming to have a bomb in his bag at the departure terminal on Thursday.

The accused Rajesh Kumar Beniwal, 50, from Hissar, Haryana had come to Bengaluru to meet friends and was heading to Pune on a flight. While getting his bag checked, Beniwal, who was accompanied by his friends, started shouting, “There is a bomb in my bag.”

Panic gripped the passengers and security staff, who detained Beniwal and thoroughly checked the bag and other areas. Beniwal later told the security officials that he was joking and wanted to check their alertness.

Taking a serious note of this, the accused was handed over to police even as Ganesh Umapathy, assistant security manager, filed a complaint with the police.

The police arrested Beniwal under public mischief and released him later on station bail after recording his statement for further investigation.

