Unregistered projects continue to haunt home buyers

The Forum for People’s Collective Efforts, which has been calling for stringent action, says 1,031 projects are under investigation

Ananth (name changed on request) bought a house in 2016 in south east Bengaluru. Commitments were given, but to this day, the project is not complete.

“We are staying here, but it looks like a construction site. In 2017, I followed up with the builder about house registration. He was giving me fake commitments. I tried registering a complaint with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), but realised that the construction is not registered. RERA started taking up a case. In all, there were 20 hearings. In June this year, we got an order asking the builder to register and complete pending work. He was given 30 days to register, but there has been no update,” said Ananth.

Meanwhile, the builder has approached the court, claiming that he was not given a chance to argue, though he didn't attend the hearing in person or online (during the pandemic), Ananth added.

Others like him are also jumping through hoops trying to get their apartments registered. There are 1,031 projects listed as projects under investigation in the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (KRERA) webpage, which are unregistered projects, said M.S. Shankar, general secretary, Forum for People’s Collective Efforts.

“Surprisingly, a few projects that are developed by promoters who have ongoing/registered/lapsed projects are also categorised as ‘no reply from the promoters’, he added.

The Forum for People's Collective Efforts is calling for stringent action. “We have been requesting KRERA and also the government of Karnataka to constitute a task force to inspect the unregistered projects,” Mr. Shankar said.

K. Ramesh, president, Bangalore South Citizens’ Forum, claimed no action has been initiated against unregistered projects so far. “Registered projects are in the legal framework. But, registered projects that are violating deadlines are getting away,” he alleged.

KRERA Chairman M.R. Kamble said, “We are in the process of getting plan sanction details of the last three years from urban local bodies. Once we get the information, we will issue notices to promoters who have not registered, and get them registered after levying a penalty.”