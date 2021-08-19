University of Illinois confers honorary doctorate on Dr. M.R. Jayaram

The event took place online on August 17

University of Illinois, Chicago has conferred an honorary doctorate on Dr. M.R. Jayaram, chairman of Gokula Education Foundation, chairman of Ramaiah Group of Institutions, and chairman of Valdel Industries on August 17.

Chancellor Michael Ameridis read the decision of the Board of Governors of the University of Illinois to award the Doctorate of Humane Letters (Honorary Doctorate) in an online ceremony. Amiridis appreciated the contribution of Dr. Jayaram towards developing internationally acclaimed educational standards in Ramaiah.

“Under your leadership, Ramaiah is known for its services in health, education and industry, and so we are happy to confer this well-deserved doctorate to you,” said Amiridis.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. M.R. Jayaram thanked the University of Illinois and said that it was somewhat unusual for a great institution of higher learning in the USA to confer an honorary doctorate on a person in a faraway land. “The credit for this goes to my colleagues who work day in and day out to help us serve the society,” he said.