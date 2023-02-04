ADVERTISEMENT

Universities in Bengaluru asked to mobilise students for Modi event

February 04, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has directed all universities in Bengaluru city to mobilise students for the ‘India Energy Week-2023’, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 6 at the International Exhibition Centre, Bengaluru.

The programme has been organised by the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Last year too, a similar order from the government to mobilise students for Mr. Modi’s event in the city, had turned controversial.

The letter by Principal Secretary for Higher Education to universities such as Bangalore University, Bengaluru Central University, Bengaluru North University, Maharani Cluster University, Nrupatunga University, and University of Vishveswaraya College of Engineering said: “After the inaugural function, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the E-20 Energy Week and the vehicles’ rally. Therefore, a student force is needed for security arrangements, medical emergencies, fire safety and others services. So, we request you to mobilise at least 1,000 to 1,500 students from universities, and ensure the success of the event.”.

