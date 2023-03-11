Unique concept of Heritage and Educational District piques interest of citizens, heritage enthusiasts in Bengaluru

March 11, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

While the word “heritage” is usually associated with royal palaces, forts and galleries, the State government has floated a unique concept of a ‘Heritage and Educational District’ in the recently presented State Budget. The idea has piqued the interest of citizens as well as heritage enthusiasts in the city.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in the Budget speech that a feasibility study would be conducted to declare the area within five kilometres from the centre of the city (which has heritage and educational institutions) as the aforementioned district. According to officials of the Higher Education department, which will conduct the study, the concept will give more emphasis to education and heritage.

Government officials confirmed that the study would take count of all heritage educational institutions in the 5-km area and the number of students studying there can then come up with novel ideas.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The concept of a heritage education hub is very unique. It is usually not found in many cities. There are many institutions in this area which carry a history and legacy. For instance, there is the University of Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE), which was established by Sir M. Visvesvaraya, then there is the Government Sri Krishnarajendra Silver Jubilee Technological Institute, which was constructed by Sir M. Visvesvaraya and Sir Mirza Ismail to commemorate the 25-year reign of Nalwadi Krishnarajendra Wadiyar. We want to involve aspects of urban planning keeping in mind the heritage value of such spaces,” said Pradeep P., Commissioner for the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education.

There are also other institutions like Central College, S.J. Polytechnic, Women’s Polytechnic College and many others which have historical connections.

‘Welcome move’

Architects and heritage enthusiasts said while the concept of a Heritage and Educational District is welcome, certain things must be considered before starting the project.

“While the heritage value of the institutions is being recognised, that alone might not be sufficient. I hope that the architectural value of the buildings is also considered. This is what is known as living heritage, and I wish that this is expanded to other institutions apart from higher educational institutions like schools and offices like Mayo Hall and to other areas beyond the 5-km radius,” said Meerya Iyer, Convenor, INTACH.

Founder of Heritage Beku, Priya Chetty Rajagopal, stressed the importance of spatial contiguity, a concept of building something which melds with the space around. “As these are heritage educational precincts, they must have spatial contiguity broadly in line with the theme and the flavour and vernacular architecture of the city. An odd-looking structure amidst heritage buildings creates dissonance in people’s minds, which is why they should bring in the public for the planning,” she said, adding that how much funds are allocated to the project also becomes important.