Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje writes to S&T Minister asking for Doppler Weather Radar for Bengaluru

Doppler Weather Radar would enhance the accuracy of weather forecasts thereby providing early warning of severe weather conditions such as thunderstorms, heavy rains, and cyclones

Updated - July 02, 2024 12:56 pm IST

Published - July 02, 2024 12:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of the Doppler Weather Radar station in Karaikal, Puducherry.

A file photo of the Doppler Weather Radar station in Karaikal, Puducherry. | Photo Credit: Singaravelou T.

Union Minister of State and Bengaluru North MP Shobha Karandlaje has written to Union Minister of Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh seeking installation of a Doppler Weather Radar in Bengaluru.

In a letter addressed to Dr. Singh on June 26, Ms. Karandlaje said that she would like to draw his attention to the long-felt and urgent need of the residents of Bengaluru for installation of a Doppler Weather Radar in the city.

“...Bengaluru, often referred to as the Silicon Valley of India, is a rapidly growing metropolis with a population that is highly vulnerable to weather-related disturbances, particularly during the monsoon season. The recent increase in un-predicted heavy rainfall, resulting in flash floods, has highlighted the urgent necessity for advanced weather forecasting systems to mitigate the adverse effects of such natural disasters,” the letter states.

Weather observatory in Bengaluru pre-dates IMD

Having a Doppler Weather Radar would significantly enhance the accuracy of weather forecasts, thereby providing early warning of severe weather conditions such as thunderstorms, heavy rains, and cyclones.

“Further, this system would not only ensure safety and well-being of Karnataka’s residents, but also protect the State infrastructure and economic activities, which are vital to the region and the nation at large,” she stated

Installation of this radar in the city would complement the existing meteorological infrastructure and provide a more comprehensive network of weather monitoring systems in Karnataka.

“...this initiative aligns with our nation’s commitment to leveraging scientific advancements for societal benefit and disaster management. I, therefore, kindly request your good self to consider this request, and advise the authorities concerned to take necessary action to prioritise installation of a Doppler Weather Radar in Bengaluru,” she stated.

The Minister would call on Dr. Singh for further discussion in pursuit of her demand.

bengaluru / Karnataka / weather / weather science

