Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s kin booked

The Basaveshwaranagar police registered a cheating case against Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s brother Gopal Joshi and two others for cheating by offering a ticket in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, assaulting, and verbally abusing the companaint.

Along with Gopal, his sister Vijayalakshmi Joshi, and son Ajay Joshi have also been booked on Thursday, October 17.

According to the complaint, Shekhar Nayak, who is the acquaintance of the complainant Sunitha Chauvan and Devanand Phool Singh Chauhan, her husband and former JD(S) MLA from Nagthana, told them that he knew Gopal and would get them a ticket in 2024 Lok Sabha elections if he paid ₹5 crore.

Sunitha told the police that Nayak took the couple to Gopal’s house in Hubballi in March 2024. After meeting Gopal, they went to Prahlad’s office.

Gopal allegedly told the duo that Prahlad had a good standing with the Central leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah listened to him. He also told them to keep ₹5 crore ready.

As per the FIR, the duo rejected the offer and returned home. Gopal allegedly called Chauhan again only to be dismissed on his offer. According to Sunitha, Gopal called her separately and told her not to miss the opportunity.

Ms. Sunitha managed to arrange ₹25 lakh borrowing from friends and family. On Gopal’s instructions, she visited Vijayalakshmi’s house in Basaveshwaranagar and handed over the amount to her.

Gopal, who was at the spot, allegedly called Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s personal secretary and, after speaking to him, told Sunitha that everything was fine. As further security, he also took a cheque for ₹5 crore.

Sunitha told the police that they didn’t get the party ticket and when they asked Gopal, he set up a meeting at Vijayalakshmi’s house. While Gopal returned the cheque, he said that a ₹200 crore project Bill was pending with the government and hence, he couldn’t return ₹ 25 lakh.

Later, Gopal allegedly told Sunitha to arrange ₹1.75 crore which would be returned in 20 days, after he showed documents for the project. Sunitha arranged the money, which was wired to Vijayalakshmi’s bank account, at Gopal’s behest.

While Gopal didn’t return the money even after a month, he allegedly gave false assurances. The FIR also alleged that Ajay claimed to be the guarantee.

In the first week of August, when Sunitha went to Vijayalakshmi’s house, she allegedly assaulted and made derogatory comments about their caste. Sunitha also told the police that some goons threatened her and her son.

Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR charging the trio with cheating, criminal breach of trust, and criminal conspiracy under BNS, and also under various sections of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were also invoked.